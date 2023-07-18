Menu

Economy

Return to the picket lines: B.C. port strike back on after union rejects offer

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 7:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Long term impact of B.C. port strike'
Long term impact of B.C. port strike
A tentative deal was reached to end the 13 day old port strike last week, which was estimated to have cost the Canadian economy more than $500 million per day. Aaron McArthur reports.
British Columbia’s port workers are back on the picket lines.

The offer presented to both the union and employer last Thursday has been rejected and port workers were set to strike again as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and the B.C. Maritime Employers Association first announced a tentative agreement was reached last week, but the employer said the union — representing thousands of port workers — has backed out.

“We regret to advise that ILWU Canada (ILWU) has communicated that ILWU’s internal caucus leadership rejected the tentative agreement, before it was even taken to a vote of the full union membership,” the BCMEA said in a Tuesday statement.

“This fair and comprehensive package could not satisfy some of ILWU internal caucus leadership, and in rejecting this tentative agreement, ILWU Leadership is choosing to further harm Canada’s economy, international reputation and most importantly, to Canadians, their livelihoods and all those that rely on a stable supply chain.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. port strike may be over, but supply chain disruptions could last for awhile'
B.C. port strike may be over, but supply chain disruptions could last for awhile

The employers association said the proposed four-year collective agreement settlement package that was rejected included “considerable hikes in wages and benefits” that exceeded the approximate 10-per-cent increase over the past three years. The proposed increases, it added, were also “generally above the established norm of recent private and public sector union settlements in British Columbia and Canada.”

In a statement, the ILWU said its Canada Longshore Caucus voted down the terms of the settlement.

“The ILWU Canada Longshore Caucus does not believe the recommendations had the ability to protect our jobs now or into the future,” the union said.

“Our position since day one has been to protect our jurisdiction and this position has not changed.

Trending Now

“With the record profits that the BCMEA’s member companies have earned over the last few years the employers have not addressed the cost of living issues that our workers have faced over the last couple of years as all workers have.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. port strike impacting Saskatchewan: Chamber of Commerce'
B.C. port strike impacting Saskatchewan: Chamber of Commerce

 

The strike, affecting about 7,400 workers started on July 1 and lasted 13 days before the offer was presented.

Shipments were halted in and out of about 30 ports in B.C., including Canada’s largest, the Port of Vancouver.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade estimated more than $9.3 billion of trade has been disrupted since the strike began on July 1.

More to come.

