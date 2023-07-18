Menu

Features

Rising southern Alberta temperatures prompt water tips for extreme heat

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 6:37 pm
Rising southern Alberta temperatures prompt water tips for extreme heat
WATCH: Temperatures are expected to soar in southern Alberta in the days ahead, with highs in excess of 30 degrees expected later this week. The heat also means people increase their water use, whether recreationally to cool down or to keep their lawns green in the heat. Erik Bay has more.
Soaring temperatures in southern Alberta this week have people looking for places to beat the heat.

According to City of Lethbridge staff, both indoor and outdoor pools are seeing more action, including the space at Henderson.

“When it gets hot outside, we usually reach maximum capacity (at Henderson Pool) where we have people that are waiting outside the pool and that’s fairly normal,” said Sunni Belle, general manager for Recreation Excellence Lethbridge.

Even in the water, the hot weather can still be a risk. First aid training for workers covers risks associated with heat and ground checks are done throughout the day.

“We have our staff walking through the grassy areas and watching for people that may have fallen asleep in the sun or aren’t feeling well,” Belle said.

“We do have policies put in place so our staff do take care of themselves, that they know what to do to prevent them from getting heat-related illness.”

Pool users are reminded to take safety precautions, drink plenty of water, eat fruits and vegetables and limit sugary or caffeinated beverages.

At the same time, Belle encourages people to enjoy the weather in the water.

“We want people to come in here. It’s a great way to cool off,” Belle said.

Water isn’t only in high demand for recreational purposes — lawns need more help staying green. While it may be tempting to keep the sprinkler going non-stop, Environment Lethbridge executive director Kathleen Sheppard says it’s important to be mindful of how you’re applying water for peak efficiency.

“(Your lawn) wants deep watering, rather than frequent watering,” she said.

“You don’t have to water everyday, just make sure that when you do water it gets a good soak and you’re watering when it’s not blindingly hot.”

Sheppard believes implementing best practices is important moving forward.

“We’re going to need them in the future for sure,” she said.

“We all know with climate change things are going to keep getting warmer unfortunately, so we need to build those good habits now.”

Related News
Weatherextreme heatPoolsHigh TemperaturesHeat safetylawnsEnvironment Lethbridgehenderson pooloutdoor heat safety
