Canada

Bernard Avenue closure to be expanded for ‘block party’ on Saturday

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 6:04 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Travis Lowe / Global News
The two-block closure of Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna, B.C., will be temporarily doubled in size for one day this weekend.

On Saturday, the Downtown Kelowna Association will hold its 2023 Block Party. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will see Bernard closed from Kerry Park to St. Paul Street.

Bernard Avenue may close over a month earlier this year

Since early May, the 200 and 300 blocks of Bernard are closed, with restaurants expanding their patios onto the street.

For the Block Party, the 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard will be closed to traffic on Saturday, from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The city noted that a section of Pandosy Street will be also closed between the rear laneways on either side of Bernard Avenue to help accommodate the event, while the through roads at Water Street and Ellis Street will remain open.

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiordowntown kelownaBernard avenuedowntown kelowna associationDowntown Kelowna Association Block Party
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

