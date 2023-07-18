Anonymous donor boosts gift to $3.5M for Trent University research projects

Send this page to someone via email

Following a second donation, an anonymous supporter has now provided Trent University with a $3.5 million gift to support community-based research projects in the Peterborough, Ont., region.

The university says the anonymous supporter had already pledged $1.2 million earlier this year following the launch of the university’s $100-million Campaign for Momentous Change, a four-year campaign to support the Trent Community Research Centre (TCRC).

Now the same individual has increased their total support to $3.5 million, the university announced Tuesday. The donations means the university is now able to more than double the number of community-based research projects at the university.

Trent says the additional funds will establish an endowment to provide reliable ongoing funding for training students and employers, enhance hands-on learning opportunities , provide funds for primary research and cover travel and other expenses for students to complete their area research projects.

“Trent University is a catalyst for community well-being and success through its thought leadership, research, collaborative endeavours, and community-building initiatives including community-based research,” stated Julie Davis, Trent’s vice-president external relations and development.

“We thank the supporter for this transformational gift that strengthens our ability for many years for academia and communities to come together to address complex and urgent societal challenges.”

The TCRC has conducted community-based research projects in Peterborough city and county, City of Kawartha Lakes, Durham region and Northumberland County for over the past 25 years. Centre staff work alongside faculty to support students in their work and help guide projects.

The funds support a number of areas including the Trent Fund to support student wellness, the Trent Lands and Nature Areas, the School of Education, School of Nursing, Faculty of Science, the Colleges of Trent, and the School of Graduate Studies.

“Whether it’s groundbreaking research with the Five Counties Children’s Centre or the Brain Injury Association of Peterborough Region, Trent students are using community-based research opportunities to gain valuable experiential learning in areas close to their hearts and creating momentous change in our communities,” said Kevin Whitmore, director of Careerspace at Trent.

