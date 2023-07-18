Cameron McBride introduced as deputy chief of Saskatoon Police Service

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty-six-year member Cameron McBride of the Saskatoon Police Service was introduced as deputy chief of operations on Tuesday.

“I am honored to serve Saskatoon, with pride, and am committed to play a role in building a strong and safe community for everyone,” McBride stated in an announcement from the Saskatoon Police Service.

Please join us in welcoming Cam McBride as the new Deputy Chief of Police for SPS! pic.twitter.com/mfoPsfBryr — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) July 18, 2023

The new deputy has been in working in the position since May, but the Saskatoon Police Service held the news until now.

“What I’ve noticed immediately is the incredible team that I have to work with and we can just do some really great things together,” McBride said.

McBride’s promotion came after D/C Randy Huisman retired from the service in April.

McBride has worked in traffic, forensic identification, human resources and the explosives disposal unit (EDU) throughout his years so far.

“With a passion for the EDU, he assisted in creating standardized bomb threat protocols for the Public School Division in 2015, and provided training to administrators,” read the announcement.

In 2016, McBride focused on finding efficiencies in the time between prosecuting suspects to the end of the court process. He also created the Community Mobilization Unit to patrol Saskatoon’s safe consumption sites.

“During his career, D/C McBride has worked diligently to build and strengthen the community through both his career and personal endeavors. Professionally, he has built strong, working relationships with community organizations.”

McBride has sat on several community committees including Saskatoon’s downtown safety committee, safe consumption site committee, youth centre committee and street activity subcommittee.

“It is only this relationship and trust that enables us to overcome the inherent difficulties within policing,” McBride said. “Protecting the public means first and foremost getting to know the community. It’s getting to know who you are working with and how to best meet the needs that they have.”

The new deputy chief and his wife have also developed presentations to help other others within the police community have healthy relationships with their partners.

In 2022, McBride was the recipient of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

“I feel like I have a lot to contribute so my goal moving forward is to just do my very best in the areas that I am responsible for,” said McBride. “I have the ability to make a difference at another level.”

Since his appointment, McBride said he has been trying to immerse himself amongst the other members of the service.

“I have a very strong sense of responsibility to our members and so I want to be able to support them the very best that I can and create a work environment where they can thrive.”

He said what he looks forward to most is bridging the gap between the Saskatoon Police Service and the members of the community.