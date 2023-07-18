Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. police board hears that supervisors never ordered search of alleged rape scene

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2023 2:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Ex-officer’s account of being ordered to ‘close’ rape file challenged in N.S. hearing'
Ex-officer’s account of being ordered to ‘close’ rape file challenged in N.S. hearing
The Police Review Board hearing looking into Carrie Low’s complaint about how police handled her sexual assault case continued in Dartmouth. A former RCMP stood by his assertion that he was told by at least one superior to not investigate Low’s rape allegations. But the lawyer representing the Halifax Regional Police challenged the former constable’s claim. Callum Smith reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A retired senior Halifax police officer testified today that supervisors had the responsibility to order a search of the scene of an alleged rape in 2018.

But that search never happened, despite the location being reported to a patrol officer who spoke to the alleged sexual assault victim in the early days of the probe.

Don Stienburg, the retired staff sergeant who was in charge of special investigations in 2018, is testifying at a police board hearing regarding the complaint of alleged victim Carrie Low.

Low has complained that Const. Bojan Novakovic, the first officer to interview her, and the Halifax police force as a whole, mishandled the investigation of her alleged abduction and sexual assault by at least two men on the night of May 18, 2018.

Click to play video: 'Former RCMP officer says he was told to close sexual assault case because police thought victim was lying'
Former RCMP officer says he was told to close sexual assault case because police thought victim was lying

Stienburg says that a supervising sergeant with the Halifax police — whose name he doesn’t know — would have had the job of providing “quality assurance” in those first days of the investigation.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The board has heard that police weren’t dispatched to the Halifax-area scene to conduct a search and retrieve Low’s underwear and her shoe, even though Novakovic had noted that Low had told him of the exact location.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2023.

More on Canada
Halifax Regional PoliceCarrie LowCarrie Low casepolice board hearing
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices