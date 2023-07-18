Alberta health minister to decentralize AHS: mandate letter

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s new health minister has a new mandate courtesy Premier Danielle Smith.

In a letter to Adriana LaGrange released Tuesday, Smith wants to see “creativity, responsiveness” and “a willingness to reform the management and structure of Alberta Health Services to better decentralize decision-making and resources.”

Smith wrote it was in service of her government’s focus to improve access to “world-class health care.”

The decentralization of AHS echoes a similar move made by former premier Jim Prentice in 2015.

Smith said she wants to “foster an environment within AHS and the entire health community that welcomes innovation and incentivizes the best patient care.”

The mandate letter also calls on the health minister to add obstetrics doctors to communities with demand for their services, like Lethbridge and Fort McMurray. LaGrange is also to invest around $10 million to implement a province-wide midwifery strategy.

The Red Deer-North MLA is to continue the work to improve EMS response times, surgery backlogs and emergency wait times. She’s also called on to assess alternative models of primary care and “leverage all health care professionals.”

LaGrange’s mandate letter focused on attracting and retaining healthcare workers, especially in rural Alberta, through measures like improved workforce planning, looking at retention policies, increasing training capacity, and fully implementing the recently-ratified agreement with the Alberta Medical Association.

LaGrange has been directed to work with Minister of Technology and Innovation Nate Glubish to “explore the viability” of a health spending account – another Smith leadership promise – and to work with Glubish to conduct an independent review of the IT systems used in Alberta’s health systems, as a way to improve the health-care system.

The former education minister is also to work with Advanced Education Minister Rajan Sawhney to streamline an automated credentialing system for front-line healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and paramedics.

Smith also expects LaGrange to “ensure that recovery from mental health and addiction and increasing the recovery capital of Albertans is a guiding policy in modernizing Alberta’s primary health care system,” in working with Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Dan Williams.

And LaGrange is going to support Justice Minister Mickey Amery in an assessment of the proposed federal changes to medical assistance in dying legislation and recommend ways to regulate that profession.

Smith’s move to decentralize AHS comes from a promise she made while running for UCP leadership, in which she claimed the provincial health authority “failed Albertans during the COVID response.”

But a study looking at the difference in pandemic responses of centralized and decentralized provincial health systems noted the more centralized systems in Alberta and Quebec were “in a better position to launch and coordinate province-wide response measures during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic” compared to a more decentralized system in Ontario. In the study, regional medical officers of health in Alberta said they lacked autonomy and faced “political pressures” when they tried communicating with local communities about the novel coronavirus.