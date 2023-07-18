Menu

Canada

1 dead, 1 injured in northern Manitoba boat accident

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 3:23 pm
RCMP Nelson House detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Nelson House detachment. RCMP
A man is dead after he was thrown from a boat near Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation in northern Manitoba Monday evening.

Nelson House RCMP were called to the Notigi Boat Launch in the community, located about 90 kilometres west of Thompson, around 6 p.m., where they found an injured 30-year-old man and the body of a 40-year-old man. The two were the only occupants of the boat.

Mounties say the 30-year-old was driving the boat when it struck debris in the water, causing it to veer off course. The 40-year-old was ejected from the watercraft.

The driver was able to retrieve the man and bring him to shore, but he died from his injuries.

No charges will be laid against the driver.

Northern ManitobaBoat Crashboat accidentNelson House RCMPNisichawayasihk Cree Nationmanitoba boat accidentNotigi boat launch
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

