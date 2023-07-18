Central Okanagan governments trickle out water restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

As temperatures continue to rise, water suppliers around the Central Okanagan are tightening the taps on residential H2O use.

“We are not immune to drought conditions in Kelowna despite the size of Okanagan Lake. As we enter peak season for water use, we need to prioritize conservation to guarantee consistent water supply for all Water Utility customers,” Kelowna Water Quality & Customer Care supervisor Ed Hoppe said in a press release.

“Roughly a quarter of the Utility’s water is used on yards so a great first step is for all of us to familiarize ourselves with the watering schedule and comply with restrictions.”

Kelowna’s water utility implemented Stage 1 water restrictions beginning Wednesday, July 19.

2:24 Running dry: Arizona community facing dire water shortage after severe drought

Other water utilities serving Kelowna, including Glenmore Ellison Irrigation District and Rutland Waterworks are taking similar steps to ensure consistent water supply.

Story continues below advertisement

“Water drawn from Okanagan Lake goes through a lot of infrastructure and treatment before it arrives at resident homes,” Hoppe said.

“Water customers can help avoid further restrictions by being conscious of their water use, considering the timing of their use, and promptly addressing any leaks in their watering systems. This helps us avoid more severe water restrictions right now and helps ensure we are ready to adapt to a changing climate.”

1:55 Mayor of Gibsons demands action on water supply

As of July 18, Stage 3 outdoor water restrictions are in place for all six water systems within the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

These include Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry / Shalal Road / Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems. Restrictions remain in place until further notice.

The regional district regions that are on a Stage 3 restriction will see outdoor lawn and garden irrigation permitted one day per week. If needed, those with an even number street address may water outdoors on Saturday while customers with an odd number street address may water outside on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

During Stage 3, the RDCO water systems regulations bylaw prohibits filling swimming pools, hot tubs, garden ponds or decorative fountain, or washing a vehicle or boat, driveway, sidewalk or patio.

Customers with automated sprinklers should only water between midnight and 6 a.m. on their designated day, while those with manual outdoor irrigation must restrict their watering to between 6 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and midnight on their respective irrigation day.

Stage 3 water restrictions are required due to the current Level 3 drought situation across the region.