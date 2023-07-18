Winnipeg police dismantle Brady landfill blockade

Send this page to someone via email

A blockade at the Brady Road landfill in Winnipeg erected to protest a decision not to search for the remains of two Indigenous women has been taken down.

Winnipeg police confirmed they were at the site of the Brady Road landfill blockade Tuesday morning while workers with front-end loaders and other machinery tore down the barricade set up nearly two weeks ago.

Insp. Gord Spado said crews and police showed up just after 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday to begin removing materials after speaking with Joe Munro, the de facto leader of the group.

Spado told reporters during a Tuesday press conference Munro recognized “the time had probably come” to dismantle the blockade.

Units were at the site on Friday ready to tear the barrier down but “emotions were high” the inspector said.

Story continues below advertisement

As crews moved in Tuesday morning protesters removed items from the roadway they wanted to keep and were cooperative, Spado said.

Moments after the conference ended a protester at the site made his position on the blockade clear.

“We’ll block railways, we’ll block highways,” Harrison Powder told reporters.

“This is bigger than us here.”

Powder demanded Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller step in and called Premier Heather Stefanson “useless.”

A Court of Kings Bench judge granted a temporary injunction last Friday to end the blockade after the City of Winnipeg said the barrier posed environmental and safety risks related to garbage collection.

Protesters erected the barrier after Premier Heather Stefanson said the province would not support a search of the privately-owned Prairie Green landfill north of the city for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, believed to be killed by Jeremy Skibicki.

Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four women, including Harris, Myran, Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found last year at Brady Road, and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders are calling Buffalo Woman, whose remains have not been found.

The injunction said while protesters can’t block the roadway, they can stay at the site.

Story continues below advertisement

– with files from the Canadian Press