Health

First mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus in 2023: Toronto public health

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 11:20 am
Click to play video: 'Hotter temperatures may increase risk of West Nile Virus'
Hotter temperatures may increase risk of West Nile Virus
WATCH: According to Public Health Ontario, warmer weather leads to more mosquitoes that can acquire West Nile Virus. Local health officials are urging residents to take precautions. Katrina Squazzin has more – Jul 20, 2022
Toronto Public Health said it has confirmed a batch of mosquitos for 2023 have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The public health unit said the mosquitos were found in a northwest Scarborough location and are the first so far this year.

West Nile virus is an infection that is transmitted to people through an infected mosquito bite.

Toronto Public Health typically conducts mosquito surveillance every year from mid-June until mid-September. Once a week, TPH said 22 mosquito traps are set across the city to collect mosquitoes that are then pooled and tested for the virus.

In 2022, the local public health unit said a 14 positive mosquito pools were reported.

“The risk of becoming infected with West Nile virus continues to be low in Toronto, however there are some simple steps residents can take to further reduce their risk when enjoying the summer,” said Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa.

Story continues below advertisement

“These steps include wearing insect repellent and light-coloured clothing to protect against bites by infected mosquitoes, using tight-fitting screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from entering the home and removing standing water where mosquitoes can breed,” de Villa continued.

Toronto Public Health said symptoms of West Nile virus usually develop between two and 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba confirms 1st human case of West Nile virus'
Manitoba confirms 1st human case of West Nile virus
