Canada

Manitoba announces training funding for agricultural industry

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 11:56 am
The Manitoban and federal government is supporting an agricultural partnership that would provide eligible organizations up to $25,000. View image in full screen
The Manitoban and federal government is supporting an agricultural partnership that would provide eligible organizations up to $25,000. Dylan Williamson / Submitted
A collaborative funding initiative aims to support Manitoba’s agricultural industry, with tools to engage and retain workers.

Funding of $1 million through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership will go towards what the Manitoba government is calling “learning activities, knowledge transfer and resource development for local agricultural organizations.”

In a press release on Tuesday, agriculture minister Derek Johnson said assistance to the industry will support learning and development opportunities.

“Stakeholders have told us they want more funding for formalized mentorship and peer-to-peer training,” Johnson said.

The financial assistance, from both the provincial and federal governments, is part of the partnership’s Industry Development Initiatives program, which hopes to meet the needs of organizations that support the agriculture and food sector.

The goal is to aid these organizations in developing resources and offering training opportunities that “improve the capacity and competitiveness of the sector.”

Organizations that are eligible can receive up to $25,000 over the duration of the program.

“The Industry Development Initiatives program will create opportunities for producers to learn from each other through a variety of innovative learning tools,” said Marie-Claude Bibeau, federal minister of agriculture. “Engaging agriculture employees in training can also lead to higher retention, which strengthens resiliency of the sector.”

The agricultural partnership, overall, consists of a five-year, $3.5-billion funding commitment by Canada’s federal, provincial, and territorial governments.

Researchers at the University of WInnipeg bring machine learning to Manitoba fields
