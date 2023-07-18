Kingston firefighters battle downtown house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Fire and Rescue along with Kingston police were at the scene of a large house fire in downtown Kingston on Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from Kingston Fire and Rescue, the fire broke out in the 600 block of Bagot Street, which is a residential area. The city of Kingston said firefighters were alerted to the fire just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

There is no word yet on how many structures have been affected, but images of the scene show one home severely burned, with the majority of its roof missing.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames, according to the city. Crews reported that the blaze was difficult to extinguish, and as of 10 a.m., firefighters were still working to put out hot spots.

There are no reports of injuries yet, but one person has been displaced due to the fire, the city said.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Bagot Street between Cataraqui and Charles streets is closed. Kingston Fire and Rescue said the fire inspector is at the scene.