Sask. Rattlers star Wright-Foreman playing at MVP level amid playoff push

Justin Wright-Foreman’s lowest moment of the Canadian Elite Basketball League season so far came at home against the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Needing just one point to earn a wild comeback victory in early July, Wright-Foreman committed a costly turnover that led to the game-winning layup at the other end of the court by Ottawa.

“I know it’s time for us to get back on track,” said Wright-Foreman at Rattlers practice on July 7. “Obviously as one of the leaders on this team, I have to be better.”

Less than a week later, Wright-Foreman did just that, stepping up in a tied 96-96 tilt with the Winnipeg Sea Bears by knocking down a game-winning three-pointer to help the Saskatchewan Rattlers pick up a needed victory on the road.

Those moments have been much more common for the former NBA guard, who has taken the team by storm since joining the Rattlers just ahead of the 2023 season.

That has included setting the franchise record for points in a game several times, which has vaulted the New York product into the CEBL lead for points per game sitting at just under 30 points.

“He can create a shot for himself,” said Rattlers interim head coach Tanner Massey. “Like a contested shot for him is still a very good shot for most of the time.”

Along with sitting tops in league scoring, Wright-Forman has showcased his ability to hit big shots from deep as he trails only Winnipeg’s Teddy Allen in made three-pointers.

One of the top players in the league when it comes to knocking down contested shots, it’s an aspect of his game that set the Rattlers guard apart from his peers in the CEBL.

“That’s what I do, I hit tough shots,” said Wright-Foreman. “I have a lot of moves in my bag. But the most important part is that my team trusts me to be able to do these things, because without them I’m nothing. The stats don’t mean anything.”

Despite Saskatchewan sitting in fourth place in the CEBL’s Western Conference and fighting for a playoff spot at 6-10, Wright-Foreman has entered the conversation for league MVP entering the final few games of the regular season.

While his star shines bright, his teammates say his attitude off the court has been equally impressive.

“He’s really talented and a good teammate,” said Rattlers forward Jermel Kennedy. “Guys like this typically you’d think aren’t like that. He’s really good to be around, it’s easy to play with him. He’s just so talented and we believe in him.”

For the Rattlers to make the playoffs down the stretch drive, they’ll need even more MVP-calibre performances from Wright-Foreman both as an offensive weapon but as a threat to cause disruptions on the defensive side of the ball.

Extra reps in the gym have helped Wright-Foreman get to that place, always searching for that last look at the basket.

“I’m just a gym rat, I live in the gym,” said Wright-Foreman. “Just me being in here I feel more comfortable. The more comfortable I feel in here, I feel in the game. I just take pride in my work ethic and just being able to make those shots having the utmost confidence in myself.”

The Rattlers will host the defending CEBL-champion Brampton Honey Badgers on Monday night, before welcoming the Vancouver Bandits to town Wednesday.