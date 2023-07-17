Big rainfall expected across Edmonton region overnight Monday into Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

A big dump of rain is headed to the Edmonton region, where over 50 mm of precipitation is expected to fall by Tuesday afternoon.

A rainfall warning was issued Monday afternoon for Edmonton, as well as areas to the south and east of the city.

Warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected, Environment Canada said.

Some of the areas in the warning include St. Albert, Fort Saskatchewan, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Beaumont, as well as the surrounding communities in Leduc, Strathcona and Sturgeon counties.

Heavy rain will begin in the evening with total amounts possibly exceeding 50 mm before the rain moves out of the area.

“The same systems that is bringing us all of this rain is also part of the severe weather we saw in parts of Alberta on Monday afternoon,” said Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington.

In southern and central Alberta, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the day as a line of storms that started in the foothills swept across the Prairies. A tornado warning was also briefly issued near Okotoks and Loonie-sized hail fell there.

“A full 50 millimeters may not fall for all neighborhoods in the city. Currently the heaviest accumulation is forecasted for areas east of the city,” he added.

Environment Canada said the showers will taper off by Tuesday afternoon.

Normally, Edmonton sees an average of 93.8 mm of rain in July and Darlington said so far, we have received roughly 31 mm.

The record for a single day rainfall in July goes way back to July 31, 1953, when 114 mm fell in Edmonton.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible during such heavy rainfalls.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.