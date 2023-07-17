SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors waive guard-forward Joe Wieskamp

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2023 5:46 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have waived guard-forward Joe Wieskamp, the team announced Monday.

The 23-year-old had signed a multi-year deal with Toronto on Feb. 11 after a pair of 10-day contracts in January.

Wieskamp appeared in nine games for the Raptors last season, totaling nine points, four rebounds and three assists in 50 minutes. He also played in the G League, having split time between the Wisconsin Herd and Raptors 905.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Darko Rajakovic ‘proud’ to be hired as Toronto Raptors head coach'
Darko Rajakovic ‘proud’ to be hired as Toronto Raptors head coach
Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-six, 205-pounder was most recently on Toronto’s Summer League team which went 1-4 and last played on Saturday, a 108-101 against the Golden State Warriors.

Wieskamp had a tough start but closed his stay in Las Vegas with a 27-point outing on 8-of-11 shooting in Saturday’s victory. In four games, he averaged 13.5 points on 42.8 per cent shooting from the field.

Trending Now

The two-year pro was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round (41st overall) of the 2021 draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2023.

SportsToronto RaptorsBasketballNBANational Basketball Association
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices