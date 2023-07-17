Menu

Canada

Over $46,000 worth of drugs seized from woman in Prince Albert drug trafficking investigation

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 6:33 pm
Members of the Prince Albert Police Service crime reduction team (PACRT) have charged a Prince Albert woman with multiple offences following the conclusion of a multi-week drug trafficking investigation on Thursday.
Members of the Prince Albert Police Service crime reduction team (PACRT) have charged a Prince Albert woman with multiple offences following the conclusion of a multi-week drug trafficking investigation on Thursday. Prince Albert Police Service
Over $46,000 worth of drugs were seized by Prince Albert, Sask., police on Thursday as the crime reduction team wrapped up a weeks-long drug trafficking investigation.

A search warrant used at a residence in the 1000 block of 8th Street, in the East Flat area of Prince Albert, found 850 grams of meth, 43.2 grams of cocaine, a 22-calibre rifle, a ballistic vest, two airsoft guns, drug paraphernalia and $2,000 cash.

Police estimate the value of the drugs to be over $46,000.

Trending Now

A 27-year-old woman, Alexandra Tinker, was arrested.

Tinker appeared in court Friday after being charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession of proceeds of crime and multiple firearm charges.

CrimeSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsPrince AlbertDrug TraffickingPrince Albert Policeprince albert newsPrince Albert crime
