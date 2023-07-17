Over $46,000 worth of drugs seized from woman in Prince Albert drug trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Over $46,000 worth of drugs were seized by Prince Albert, Sask., police on Thursday as the crime reduction team wrapped up a weeks-long drug trafficking investigation.

A search warrant used at a residence in the 1000 block of 8th Street, in the East Flat area of Prince Albert, found 850 grams of meth, 43.2 grams of cocaine, a 22-calibre rifle, a ballistic vest, two airsoft guns, drug paraphernalia and $2,000 cash.

Police estimate the value of the drugs to be over $46,000.

A 27-year-old woman, Alexandra Tinker, was arrested.

Tinker appeared in court Friday after being charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession of proceeds of crime and multiple firearm charges.