‘A drop in the bucket’: Monday’s minimal rain makes no dent in B.C. drought, wildfire fight

While Monday was the coolest and wettest day that B.C.’s South Coast has seen in almost a month, the minimal precipitation that fell is not going to help the wildfire situation in the province.

“The amount of rain expected is merely a drop in the bucket compared to the extensive and prolonged period of drought the province has experienced,” Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said Monday.

“We need many days of widespread rain to improve the situation across the province. Today’s rainfall will be very spotty. Some areas may receive local amounts of up to 15 millimetres, while others may not receive any at all.”

B.C. has not received any significant rainfall since June 20 and temperatures are expected to rise again this week.

Last week, British Columbians were urged to conserve water, with significant drought conditions already manifesting across the province.

Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma made the plea Thursday during a briefing with the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

“While it is not uncommon for British Columbians to face droughts, the level and extent of drought that we are witnessing this early on in the season is deeply concerning,” Ma said.

British Columbia classifies drought conditions on a scale of one to five, with five meaning almost certain adverse effects on communities and ecosystems.

As of Thursday, four of B.C.’s 34 water basins were at Level 5: the Fort Nelson, Bulkley Valley, West Vancouver Island and East Vancouver Island regions.

Another 18 were at Level 4, meaning two-thirds of the province’s water basins were ranked in the categories of most serious concern.

Officials are also keeping an eye on the wildfire season, which is already one of the biggest in B.C.’s history.

There are currently 378 wildfires burning in the province, with 21 considered wildfires of note.

Gordon said the current weather is a concern due to the potential for more wildfire ignitions as this cold front will produce numerous thunderstorms.

One plus, Gordon added, is that Monday’s weather will enhance mixing in the atmosphere. This will alleviate some of the dense smoke that has been in place in the Cariboo and Central Interior for more than a week.