Suspect sought after woman assaulted along Toronto walking trail, police say

Police are seeking a suspect after a woman was assaulted on a walking trail in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Monday on the Humber River Trail near Finch Avenue West and Weston Road.

Police said a woman was walking on the trail when an unknown suspect assaulted her.

Officers are now searching for a man between 25 and 30 years old, standing five-feet, seven-inches tall with a thin build.

Police said he is either bald or has short buzz-cut hair. He was seen wearing a grey hoodie, khaki pants and white shoes.

“Anyone walking on the trails are advised to use caution and to be aware of their surroundings,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.