Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged after alcohol was served at teen’s birthday party

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 17, 2023 1:36 pm
A birthday cake is shown in this file photo. View image in full screen
A birthday cake is shown in this file photo. Pexels
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A teen’s birthday party came with cake, presents, and some alcohol.

Guelph Police Service were called to a home near Victoria Road South and York Road around 11 p.m. Friday.

A witness told investigators that they saw several teens fighting outside the home.

Investigators say officers went inside the home and discovered two boys, 13 and 14, showing signs of intoxication. They were later taken home to their parents.

Trending Now

They say one adult was at the scene of the party and told investigators that her daughter was celebrating her 14th birthday.

The investigation resulted in a 43-year-old woman from Guelph being charged with knowingly supplying liquor to minors under the Liquor License and Control Act.

More on Crime
Guelph NewsAlcoholGuelph Police ServiceTeenFightingBirthday PartyIntoxicated
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices