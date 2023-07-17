Woman charged after alcohol was served at teen’s birthday party

See more sharing options

A teen’s birthday party came with cake, presents, and some alcohol.

Guelph Police Service were called to a home near Victoria Road South and York Road around 11 p.m. Friday.

A witness told investigators that they saw several teens fighting outside the home.

Investigators say officers went inside the home and discovered two boys, 13 and 14, showing signs of intoxication. They were later taken home to their parents.

They say one adult was at the scene of the party and told investigators that her daughter was celebrating her 14th birthday.

The investigation resulted in a 43-year-old woman from Guelph being charged with knowingly supplying liquor to minors under the Liquor License and Control Act.