Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Entertainment

Nicolas Cage to skip Montreal’s Fantasia Festival amid ongoing actors’ strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2023 12:31 pm
Nicolas Cage arrives at the premiere of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at the Directors Guild of America on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
Nicolas Cage arrives at the premiere of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at the Directors Guild of America on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
A Montreal film festival says Nicolas Cage will no longer make an appearance due to the Hollywood actors’ strike.

Cage had been set to receive the career achievement award at the Fantasia International Film Festival, which celebrates genre cinema such as horror and science fiction.

Cage’s latest film, Sympathy for the Devil, is to premiere at the festival on Saturday, but he will no longer be in attendance.

The performers union SAG-AFTRA began a strike last Friday, and its rules prohibit members from promoting studio films.

In a notice on its website, Fantasia says it will provide regular updates about other SAG members who had planned to attend.

The festival, which runs from July 20 to Aug. 9, says it supports the actors, as well as the striking Writers Guild of America, and hopes the unions get a fair deal soon.

HorrorMontreal FestivalScreen Actors GuildNicolas Cagewriters guild of americahollywood actors strikeFantasiaFantasia International Film FestivalFlim festival in MontrealSci-fi festival
© 2023 The Canadian Press

