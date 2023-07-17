S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets higher

Send this page to someone via email

Losses in the base metal and utility stocks helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning, while U.S. stock markets were up to start the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.41 points at 20,228.66.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 64.63 points at 34,573.66. The S&P 500 index was up 9.37 points at 4,514.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 67.78 points at 14,181.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.92 cents US compared with 75.86 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was down 57 cents at US$74.85 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.53 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$9.10 at US$1,955.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down nine cents at US$3.84 a pound.