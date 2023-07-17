Five Counties Children’s Centre, Peterborough Lakers team up for Little Lakers Night

Send this page to someone via email

The Five Counties Children’s Centre and Century 21 Peterborough Lakers are teaming up for the inaugural Little Lakers Night in support of youth occupational and speech therapy programs.

The event will be held on July 27 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre during the Lakers’ final regular season Major Series Lacrosse game. Ball drop against the Brooklin Lacrosse Club is 8 p.m.

Five Counties provides therapy services that assist children who are delayed in their development such as walking, talking and activities of daily living. The centre has locations in Peterborough, Lindsay, Minden, Cobourg and Campbellford.

The Little Lakers Night fundraiser will support Five Counties’ Building Abilities for Life campaign, which provides children with speech and language, physiotherapy and occupational therapy. Over the past year, the program has supported more than 6,200 children and youth.

The highlights of Little Lakers Night (sponsored in part by The Protectors Group and BrokerLink Insurance) include:

Pre-game festivities starting at 7 p.m., an hour before game time, featuring a silent auction for items such as a golf package for four at Wildfire Golf Club, a baby gift basket and tickets to Canada’s Wonderland.

Face-painting for kids by donation, sale of freezies and the chance to buy commemorative Little Lakers Night T-shirts.

A ceremonial ball drop before the game, featuring Five Counties family and representatives.

“Five Counties has played a big role throughout the years in our family,” said Len Powers, a Five Counties ambassador and Peterborough Lakers board member. “We are really grateful for the work the Centre does to support kids and their families in our community and were excited to find a fun way to give back.”

Little Lakers Night caps off a new partnership launched this season between the Lakers and Five Counties that included a ticket assist program that offered free tickets to Lakers home games this season for groups of children and youth who received treatment at the centre. Five Counties and the Lakers say they are grateful to the ticket assist sponsors Y-Drive, Imprinted Apparel and Dr. Christopher Moore Family and Cosmetic Dentistry.

“Community events like Little Lakers Night are integral to helping us get more kids into treatment, reducing wait times and allowing more families to get the care when they need it,” stated Scott Pepin, Five Counties CEO. “We could not do what we do without the support of organizations like the Peterborough Lakers.”

Game tickets to Little Lakers Night are available through the Memorial Centre box office.