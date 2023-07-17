Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Five Counties Children’s Centre, Peterborough Lakers team up for Little Lakers Night

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 10:55 am
The first-ever Little Lakers Night is set for the Peterborough Century 21 Lakers’ final regular season home game on July 27. From left, centre staff members Linsey, Maddie, Lyn, Lisa and CEO Scott encourage families to come out and support Five Counties kids and their families, while cheering on the Lakers to victory ahead of the defence of their Mann Cup title. View image in full screen
The first-ever Little Lakers Night is set for the Peterborough Century 21 Lakers’ final regular season home game on July 27. From left, centre staff members Linsey, Maddie, Lyn, Lisa and CEO Scott encourage families to come out and support Five Counties kids and their families, while cheering on the Lakers to victory ahead of the defence of their Mann Cup title. Five Counties Children's Centre photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Five Counties Children’s Centre and Century 21 Peterborough Lakers are teaming up for the inaugural Little Lakers Night in support of youth occupational and speech therapy programs.

The event will be held on July 27 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre during the Lakers’ final regular season Major Series Lacrosse game. Ball drop against the Brooklin Lacrosse Club is 8 p.m.

Five Counties provides therapy services that assist children who are delayed in their development such as walking, talking and activities of daily living. The centre has locations in Peterborough, Lindsay, Minden, Cobourg and Campbellford.

The Little Lakers Night fundraiser will support Five Counties’ Building Abilities for Life campaign, which provides children with speech and language, physiotherapy and occupational therapy. Over the past year, the program has supported more than 6,200 children and youth.

Story continues below advertisement

The highlights of Little Lakers Night (sponsored in part by The Protectors Group and BrokerLink Insurance) include:

  • Pre-game festivities starting at 7 p.m., an hour before game time, featuring a silent auction for items such as a golf package for four at Wildfire Golf Club, a baby gift basket and tickets to Canada’s Wonderland.
  • Face-painting for kids by donation, sale of freezies and the chance to buy commemorative Little Lakers Night T-shirts.
  • A ceremonial ball drop before the game, featuring Five Counties family and representatives.
More on Health

“Five Counties has played a big role throughout the years in our family,” said Len Powers, a Five Counties ambassador and Peterborough Lakers board member. “We are really grateful for the work the Centre does to support kids and their families in our community and were excited to find a fun way to give back.”

Little Lakers Night caps off a new partnership launched this season between the Lakers and Five Counties that included a ticket assist program that offered free tickets to Lakers home games this season for groups of children and youth who received treatment at the centre. Five Counties and the Lakers say they are grateful to the ticket assist sponsors Y-Drive, Imprinted Apparel and Dr. Christopher Moore Family and Cosmetic Dentistry.

Trending Now

“Community events like Little Lakers Night are integral to helping us get more kids into treatment, reducing wait times and allowing more families to get the care when they need it,” stated Scott Pepin, Five Counties CEO. “We could not do what we do without the support of organizations like the Peterborough Lakers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Game tickets to Little Lakers Night are available through the Memorial Centre box office.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough’s Five Counties Children Centre testing infant hearing'
Peterborough’s Five Counties Children Centre testing infant hearing
LacrossePeterborough LakersMSLMajor Series LacrosseFive Counties Children's CentreFive Countiesyouth therapyLittle Lakers Night
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices