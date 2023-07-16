Menu

Crime

Cocaine, weapon seized from vehicle with hidden compartment in Burnaby, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 16, 2023 6:11 pm
Burnaby RCMP seized suspected packages of cocaine during a traffic stop on Rumble Street near Patterson Avenue on July 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP seized suspected packages of cocaine during a traffic stop on Rumble Street near Patterson Avenue on July 11, 2023. Twitter/Burnaby RCMP
Mounties in Burnaby seized “ready for sale” bags of suspected cocaine, as well as a knife, cash and two cell phones during a traffic stop in the city last week.

The vehicle was pulled over on July 11 on Rumble Street near Patterson Avenue by the gang enforcement team, RCMP told Global News. It was seized as evidence, and in a subsequent search, police discovered it had a hidden compartment.

In an emailed statement, Cpl. Mike Kalanj said police had conducted a mobile check of the vehicle, and noticed it was not occupied by its registered female owner, but rather a 25-year-old man. A history of drug activity was also flagged in the search.

That’s when police decided to pull it over.

“Officers attempted a traffic stop to confirm the driver’s license. Despite numerous activations of police lights and siren, the vehicle kept driving quite a distance before finally stopping,” Kalanj wrote.

“The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was evasive and there were several indicators of drug activity.”

When the driver exited the vehicle, RCMP searched it and found the folding knife, suspected cocaine baggies and other items. They later found the hidden storage compartment.

The man was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking, and was released with a court date, Kalanj said.

CocaineDrug Traffickingburnaby rcmpBurnaby crimeBurnaby drug traffickingcocaine seized Burnaby vehicleRCMP gang enforcement team
