Crime

Toronto triple shooting leaves at least 1 person with serious injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 16, 2023 4:37 pm
The public was warned to expect a large police presence after a triple shooting in Toronto. View image in full screen
The public was warned to expect a large police presence after a triple shooting in Toronto. Global News
Police are investigating after a triple shooting in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

Officers and medics were called to a shooting near Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street around 3 p.m., police said.

Police initially said one victim with injuries was found and another person was arrested. Paramedics, however, told Global News they were taking three people to hospital.

At least one of the victims had serious injuries, medics said.

Police warned the public there would be a visible presence in the area.

Click to play video: 'Renewed calls for bail reform after Toronto shooting'
Renewed calls for bail reform after Toronto shooting
