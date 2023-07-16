Toronto triple shooting leaves at least 1 person with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a triple shooting in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

Officers and medics were called to a shooting near Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street around 3 p.m., police said.

Police initially said one victim with injuries was found and another person was arrested. Paramedics, however, told Global News they were taking three people to hospital.

At least one of the victims had serious injuries, medics said.

Police warned the public there would be a visible presence in the area.