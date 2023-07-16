Menu

Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders release statement on QB Trevor Harris injuries

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2023 4:21 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris will miss time as a result of a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee, the CFL club announced Sunday.

Harris, 37, was hurt in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan’s 33-31 overtime loss to Calgary on Saturday. Harris was attempting to run when Stampeders defensive lineman Derek Wiggan rolled up on Harris, bending the quarterback’s leg awkwardly.

The Roughriders said Harris will require surgery as a result of the injury.

“We are optimistic Trevor will make a full recovery and are not ready to rule out a return at some point later in the season,” the Riders said in a statement. “We know Trevor will tackle his recovery with the same focus and tenacity he shows on the football field.”

With Harris out, Mason Fine becomes the Riders starting quarterback. Saskatchewan (3-2) visits the B.C. Lions (4-1) on Saturday.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

