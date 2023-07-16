Vigil held at Belvedere LRT station for slain Edmonton man

Send this page to someone via email

The family of the Edmonton man who was killed near the Belvedere LRT station last week was remembered and honoured by his family and community Saturday evening.

The memorial service for Rukinisha Nkundabatware was held outside the northeast station, with friends and family surrounding a vigil created for the 52-year-old.

“It makes me feel very, very bad for (the) loss of my dad,” said his son, David Nkundabatware. “It’s very bad. Everyone is very shocked and sad.”

Nkundabatware, who left the Congo nine years ago to escape the violence in his home country, died after being stabbed in the city in which he sought refuge. He leaves behind seven children, a wife and a grandchild.

“My dad was very humble, kind and he just loved the family, of course, and the community as well,” said David.

Jamal Joshua Malik Wheeler has been charged with second-degree murder and three counts of breaching conditions. Wheeler was supposed to be under 24-hour house arrest and wasn’t allowed to be near the LRT.

At the time of the attack, police say he was living in a tent close to the station. Nkundabatware’s friends and family are now questioning why there wasn’t anyone around to help when their loved one was being attacked.

“We need protection first. Safety is the first thing to be in the country, the province, everywhere. We need safety first,” said David.

“We know we have the police, we have the peace officers who are actually in charge of the LRT system, so we are wondering how can that happen,” said Eugene Makombe, Nkundabatware’s pastor.

“We think that the city of Edmonton has to be held accountable and they have to do something bigger to protect the citizens of the city.”

The homicide has sparked conversation within the province, the city and police around how to reduce violent crime in Edmonton. It also prompted Mayor Amarjeet Sohi to write a letter to the federal justice minister requesting immediate bail reform.

The letter, sent Thursday, highlights the city’s high violent crime rate and asks for a more integrated release program for convicts reentering the community.

— with files from Slav Kornik, Global News