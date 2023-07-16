Man struck walking in live traffic lane in life-threatening condition: Toronto police

A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in Toronto while he was walking in a live lane of traffic on Saturday evening.
Toronto police said it was around 11 p.m. when they were called to a crash involving a pedestrian around Sheppard Avenue East and Hedge End Road, near Meadowvale Road.
Police said a man was walking in a live lane of eastbound traffic when a Dodge Caravan struck him.
The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing, with traffic services officers taking charge.
Anyone with security or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.
