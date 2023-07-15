Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw, North Vancouver ink reconciliation-based agreement

Send this page to someone via email

The Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw and City of Vancouver have inked a new, reconciliation-based protocol agreement that both parties hope will lead to a memorandum of understanding down the road.

The governments signed the agreement at a ceremony Saturday, which also celebrated the 100-year anniversary of the amalgamation of the Squamish Nation. It commits both parties to following six Sḵwx̱wú7mesh principles in guiding their new relationship.

Those principles include tkwáya7n iy nexwnew̓ ítm (listen and engage), wa nexwniwnen chet ta nexwniw̓ tl’a Sḵwxw̱ú7mesh (follow the ways of the Squamish), and tex̱wlám̓ ns7eyx̱ (genuinely care).

They also include chet wa telnexw tina tl’a snewiyelh tl’a Sḵwx̱wú7mesh, which means to learn the advice of the Squamish, na wa nelhnilhtway ta úxwumixw, which means the people go through it together, and we7us chet ta Sḵwx̱wú7mesh siyá̓ m̓ in — protect the rights and title of the Squamish.

Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw spokesperson Wilson Williams (Sxwíxwtn) said the agreement reflects the nation’s deep commitment to the land and water. It also aligns with the province’s commitment to implementing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, he added.

“We’ve made tremendous strides working with leadership here in North Vancouver, but also educating the leadership, but also educating the City of North Vancouver — our neighbours, our friends,” Williams told Global News.

“It didn’t just happen, the relationship has come a long way.”

The Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw elected councillor said the agreement recognizes the nation’s people, cultural identity, history, and language, while embracing the practice of their ceremonies. It builds on the achievements of their ancestors, he explained.

North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan acknowledged that the values in Saturday’s agreement were not values that have “always been upheld in our history, by our country, our province or our city.”

“Relationships are built on understanding and trust. This requires effort and a commitment to a shared vision for the future,” she said at the signing.

“We are committed to strengthening our government-to-government relations and building important community relationships on the basis of respect, cultural understanding, collaboration, and reconciliation.”

Both governments said they plan to work on the memorandum of understanding together, with an action plan to follow.

Sḵwx̱wú7mesh youth Evan Sky attended the signing to represent the next generation and “be a voice” for his nation and the City of North Vancouver.

“I think it’s very important to acknowledge the past and recognize what has happened. I think it’s a very vital part in moving forward with truth and reconciliation,” he told Global News.

“Maybe 10 years from now, I think it will still be on the table and it will still be talked about, but I think it will be a very different tone and a very different context.”