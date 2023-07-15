Menu

Crime

Assault, probation charges after man confronts parking officer: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 15, 2023 12:52 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A 42-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and breaching his probation conditions after he reportedly confronted a parking officer in Toronto.

The confrontation, which allegedly resulted in an assault, was reported before 2 p.m. on July 12 in Toronto’s east end, police said.

A parking attendant was working in the area of Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street when a man confronted them. Police said he assaulted the parking officer and left the scene.

He was arrested soon after, Toronto police said.

The man was charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer and one count of breaching his probation. He was scheduled to appear in court on July 12, the day he was arrested.

Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Toronto: July 9, 2023'
Global News at 6 Toronto: July 9, 2023
CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultTPSGerrard StreetParliament StreetParking officer Toronto
