SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

7th heaven as Blue Jays beat Diamondbacks 7-2

By Tim Wharnsby The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2023 10:39 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Matt Chapman and Whit Merrifield delivered run-scoring hits to spearhead a five-run seventh inning in the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

The victory against the visiting Diamondbacks (52-40) improved Toronto’s interleague record to 17-7 this year.

In the three-game series opener and Toronto’s first outing since the all-star break, Chapman knocked in a run with a two-out double down the left-field line for his third hit in a 16-hit evening for the Blue Jays (51-41).

Arizona reliever Austin Adams was responsible for four runs in the seventh, but Kyle Nelson (4-2) was charged with the loss.

Brandon Belt began the inning with a fielder’s choice RBI to score Kevin Kiermaier, who led off the inning with a double to left field.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post'
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post
Story continues below advertisement

The first four runs of the inning were charged to reliever Austin Adams (0-2).

Fresh off his Home Run Derby win in Seattle as part of the MLB All-Star Game festivities last Monday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. began the second inning with a smash into the left-centre seats for his 14th-round tripper.

Guerrero enjoyed a two-hit game and scored twice. Chapman made it 2-0, scoring on Kiermaier’s sacrifice fly to centre field.

Chapman followed Guerrero’s solo shot with a single. He advanced to third on Merrifield’s infield hit and Marte’s first error on Daulton Varsho’s grounder.

More on Sports

The Diamondbacks made it 2-1 in the fourth inning. Marte led off with a double over Kiermaier, advanced to third on Corbin Carroll’s groundout to Guerrero and scored on Jose Berrios’ wild pitch.

Berrios lasted 5 ⅓ innings and yielded a run on seven hits with seven strikeouts and a walk. Reliever Trevor Richards (1-1) replaced Berrios.

Richards gave up a one-out home run to former Toronto catcher Gabriel Moreno, who slammed a solo shot to right-centre for his third.

Trending Now

Arizona starter Ryne Nelson pitched 5 ⅔ innings. He gave up two runs on nine hits with three strikeouts.

PURPLE HAZE

Story continues below advertisement

Guerrero and the 38,617 at Rogers Centre gave Lourdes Gurriel Jr. a warm reception upon his first plate appearance in the second inning.

Gurriel doffed his cap to show off his wild purple-coloured hair to acknowledge the Blue Jays faithful. Guerrero joined in the applause from his first-base position before Gurriel ripped a fly ball nabbed at the centre-field wall by Kiermaier.

Gurriel and Moreno were traded to Arizona for Varsho last December.

ON DECK

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman (7-5) will face Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen (11-3) in the middle game of the three-game set on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices