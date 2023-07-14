Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

One man arrested after gunshots fired at New Brunswick RCMP officer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2023 3:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: July 14'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: July 14
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP say one person has been arrested after shots were fired at an officer early this morning in western New Brunswick.

A news release says an officer was patrolling the area of Centreville, about five kilometres east of the border with Maine, and tried to pull over three all-terrain vehicles on Route 105 at around 2:30 a.m.

The release says the ATV operators refused to stop, turning onto a side road and firing several gunshots toward the officer’s vehicle.

The officer returned fire and the ATVs fled the scene.

The release says the officer wasn’t injured and no injuries have been reported to police in connection with the gunfire.

Trending Now

One arrest was made in the area in connection with the incident later in the morning, and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2023.

More on Canada
RCMPNB RCMPCentreville NBNB mountiesshots fired at RCMP
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices