Law society issues citation to another former Alberta justice minister

Another former Alberta justice minister has been cited by the professional oversight body for lawyers for his conduct.

In the citation posted to the Law Society of Alberta website, Kaycee Madu is alleged to have “engaged in conduct that undermined respect for the administration of justice” when he called Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee over a traffic ticket on March 10, 2021.

CBC News first broke the story of the phone call.

Hours after news of that phone call was made public, then-premier Jason Kenney stripped Madu of his cabinet post, pending the outcome of a probe into the matter.

That evening, Madu said he did not request cancellation of the ticket for distracted driving in a school zone. He said he called to make sure he, a Nigerian-born lawyer and politician, wasn’t being profiled.

The law society said it issued the citation on July 5.

The citation could lead to a law society hearing, which would likely be held virtually. The hearing committee will make a decision at the end of a hearing.

“If a lawyer is found to have engaged in conduct deserving of sanction, they are subject to a reprimand, suspension or disbarment. In addition, the lawyer may be ordered to pay a fine and/or costs,” the law society said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the hearing for former justice and health minister Tyler Shandro wrapped up testimony, with a decision expected in early September.

Jonathan Denis, who served as justice minister from 2012 to 2015, has also been cited by the law society for his conduct, including an alleged conflict of interest while representing someone and threatening to make a complaint to a regulatory authority to gain benefit for a different client.

Madu was a one-term MLA for Edmonton-South West and had such cabinet portfolios as justice, municipal affairs, labour and immigration, and skilled trades and professions. He also briefly served as deputy premier under Premier Danielle Smith.