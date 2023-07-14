Homelessness on the rise in Halifax region as tents continue to pop up

Send this page to someone via email

An increase in tents popping up around the Halifax Regional Municipality is a visual representation of the homelessness crisis facing the region.

N.S. Community Services Minister Karla MacFarlane told media Thursday that homelessness numbers have been consistent over the last year, but summer is a time when the unhoused are most visible.

“I think that’s just sort of the natural evolution though, if we look at the time of year, we always see tents increase,” MacFarlane said. “I think that just a lot of individuals are looking for that outlet and freedom to be outside, much like ourselves.”

MacFarlane’s comments were “deeply disappointing” according to NDP opposition leader Claudia Chender, who says the list of homeless people in HRM has been steadily rising for years.

“We are calling on the government to take the housing crisis seriously,” Chender said. “To provide leadership, to join with other orders of government to meet the needs of the housing crisis, particularly for people in core housing need.”

N.S. Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said he thinks the Conservative government describing the situation as the ‘natural evolution’ is a “really abhorrent attitude to take.”

“Their lack of effort and execution on housing and on mental health and addiction support is contributing to the situation,” said Churchill. “And they just want to sweep it under the rug and say that it’s normal.”

According to the By Name List (BNL) for HRM, 625 people were actively homeless in June 2022.

Flash forward to December of the same year and that number had risen to 727.

The latest data from July 11, 2023, shows a continued rise in active homelessness to 940 — up more than 50 per cent from the year before.

“I guess the work hasn’t been enough,” MacFarlane said regarding the continued crisis. “But I’ll tell you what, we’ve worked as hard as we can. And I have been advocating and doing my very best to ensure that we continue making those significant investments.”

HRM Mayor Mike Savage confirmed on Friday that homelessness is definitely on the rise in the region.

“These comments are not helpful,” he said regarding MacFarlane’s words from Thursday.

“You know, people who are in tents are not in tents for recreation. They’re not camping, they’re living. They need a place to live. And what this is a ‘natural evolution’ of is a lack of support for people who are homeless, and we need to provide that support.”

He’s calling for emergency housing, social housing and support housing right away.

“When it comes to issues like this, the feds have some money, the province has responsibility, but municipalities have the problems. And, you know, it’s very frustrating that we have an increase in homelessness.”