Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

One man dead, one in custody following Mission stabbing

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 12:55 pm
Man in custody following fatal Mission stabbing
WATCH: A 42-year-old man has died after a reported stabbing in Mission, B.C., Thursday evening.
A 42-year-old man died Thursday evening after a stabbing in Mission, B.C.

Around 6 p.m., Mounties were called to Lougheed Highway close to the Cedar Valley Connector.

mission stabbing View image in full screen
A section of Lougheed Highway was closed for investigation. Global News

When officers arrived they found the victim who had sustained a serious stab wound. The man was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries.

“Multiple witnesses identified a 37-year-old suspect who was taken into custody,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The suspect was found “a short distance away” and was taken into custody “without incident,” police said.

Homicide police have taken conduct of the file and said the incident is isolated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

