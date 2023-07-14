Menu

Crime

Hate-motivated writing, symbols found after break-in at Kitchener Catholic school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 12:07 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A portable Catholic elementary school was broken into and vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti on Thursday night, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say someone broke into a portable at John Paul II Catholic Elementary School on Pebblecreek Drive sometime between 4 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The suspect (or suspects) used a rock to smash a window in a door to gain access before they damaged and vandalized the school property. Police say the vandalism included hate-motivated writing and symbols.

Police say officers are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

