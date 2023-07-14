Driver in stable condition after being hit by train east of Edmonton: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital in stable condition after the truck he was driving was hit by a train east of Edmonton, according to RCMP.

Police said around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call about a train and vehicle collision at Township Road 514 and Range Road 233 in Strathcona County.

A man had been driving west on Township Road 514 and the train was going south when the train hit the passenger side of the truck, according to initial police investigation. The truck was pushed off the tracks into the nearby ditch.

When the police got there, the driver of the truck that was hit had already been taken to the University of Alberta Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The damage to CN property looked to be extensive, police said, adding that officers stayed at the scene for hours cleaning up debris and investigating the crash.

Charges are pending against a 39-year-old man from Beaumont.