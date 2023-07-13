Menu

Traffic

Woman dead after crashing into tree in Toronto’s Forrest Hill neighbourhood

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 7:51 pm
A woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision in the area of Spadina Road and Silverwood Avenue. View image in full screen
A woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision in the area of Spadina Road and Silverwood Avenue. David Woodcock / Global News
A 72-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle collision in Toronto’s Forrest Hill neighbourhood on Wednesday evening, police say.

Toronto police were called to the scene of a collision in the Spadina Road and Silverwood Avenue area, which is south of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 8 p.m.

Officers said the 72-year-old was driving southbound on Spadina Road when she lost control of her vehicle, a 2019 BMW X1, and crashed into a large tree near the intersection.

The woman was transported to a trauma centre by Toronto paramedics and later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Police had initially said the woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening when she was brought to hospital.

Police are now appealing to local residents, businesses, and drivers for any security or dash camera footage of the incident.

The Traffic Services Unit is investigating.

