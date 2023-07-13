Plans for Highway 3 twinning included in Manitoba’s latest functional design study

Send this page to someone via email

A functional design study is the first step in the provincial government’s push to begin reconstruction of a highway leading into the southwest corner of Winnipeg.

The project is part of the province’s One Million Perimeter Freeway Initiative for the city, which would see twinning work done on a section of the McGillivray Blvd. That section is just off the municipality of McDonald, also known as Highway 3, and stretches off for a total of 1.6 kilometers.

A design study is just one of the steps, according to the province, with the project including land acquisition, utility relocation, intersection analysis, and construction work consisting of grading. Ultimately, twinning work would reconstruct the highway from its currently undivided two lanes to a four-lane divided highway.

Design work is also underway for a new diamond interchange at the Perimeter Highway and Highway 3 to replace an existing signalized intersection.

To transportation and infrastructure minister Doyle Piwniuk, work on the highway would offer “an improved level of service to commuters, travellers and commercial vehicles.”

“We remain firmly committed to critical infrastructure investments that deliver enhance safety, ease of travel, and support the movement of goods and services across Manitoba,” said Piwniuk.

The priority of safety was echoed by the reeve of the RM of Macdonald, Brad Erb.

“This… has been a priority for our residents and businesses in Macdonald for a long time, for their public safety and daily commutes to and from work. (For) the workers that work in these businesses and their opportunities to grow the businesses in this area,” said Erb.

“The added public safety they will experience in their daily commutes is immeasurable.”

The design study was created with three phases of public engagement in mind. Currently in the second phase, the province expects to present design alternatives in October.