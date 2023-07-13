New Brunswick man, 37, dies in crash with dump truck

See more sharing options

A 37-year-old man from Miramichi, N.B., has died after a two-vehicle collision involving a dump truck.

In a release, the New Brunswick RCMP said officers responded to a crash between an SUV and a dump truck on Highway 105 in Douglas around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“The driver and sole occupant of the SUV died at the scene as a result of his injuries,” the release said. “The driver and sole occupant of the dump truck was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

Fire officials, Ambulance New Brunswick, the Department of Justice and Public Safety, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.

The New Brunswick coroner’s office is assisting with the ongoing investigation and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.