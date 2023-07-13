Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Saskatoon Berries’ unveiled as name for new baseball club

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 1:57 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon’s Baseball Club settled on a new team name Thursday after a tight voting race over the last few weeks.

The team will be called the Saskatoon Berries — the team’s Twitter page teasing the name by changing its profile picture to a Saskatoon berry before the official announcement.

The team also added the caption “here for a Berry good time” underneath the official name “Saskatoon Berries Baseball.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

Voting closed on Tuesday, closing with more than 2,000 individuals participating in the balloting process.

Other names on the ballot were the Saskatoon River Pirates, Saskatoon Bridge Pigeons and the Saskatoon Cobra Chickens.

Potential logos were designed throughout the race, but the official logo for the team has not been released yet.

Club president Steve Hildebrand said a void was created with the departure of Saskatoon’s previous team, the Yellow Jackets.

Trending Now

“We knew there was need for that level of baseball in Saskatoon.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hildebrand said there will be about a dozen teams in the Western Canadian Baseball League, noting Saskatoon will be able to pit itself against Weyburn, Regina, Moose Jaw and Swift Current.

“We’re really looking forward to starting next spring.”

The team also announced the hiring of a head coach, Joe Carnahan, last week, noting he had over 20 years of involvement in the WCBL.

— with files from Global News’ Brody Langager

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSportsSaskatoon SportsSaskatoonSaskatoon BaseballSaskatoon Baseball Club
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices