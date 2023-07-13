Water safety statement issued for Grand River watershed

Send this page to someone via email

The heavy rainfall along the Grand River watershed has prompted the Grand River Conservation Authority to issue a water safety statement.

The GRCA, in a news release, said the slow-moving weather system dumped somewhere between 50 and 70 millimetres of rain in the northern and central portions of the watershed overnight Wednesday.

Recreational users are being advised to be aware of current conditions and exercise additional caution. Parents are being reminded to keep children and pets away from local waterways.

They say river flows will remain elevated through the weekend. In the meantime, the GRCA’s multi-purpose reservoirs are being operated and stored water is being released to return them to their normal level for this time of year.

The water safety statement will remain in effect until Monday, July 17.