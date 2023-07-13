Menu

Canada

Mountie says he was told to drop N.S. sex assault case because they believed woman was lying

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2023 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'Carrie Low testifies in police review board hearing'
Carrie Low testifies in police review board hearing
A police review board hearing is now underway after a Halifax woman’s complaint into how police handled her sexual assault allegations five years ago. Carrie Low alleges her case was mismanaged and not properly investigated. Callum Smith reports. Warning: some details in this story are disturbing.
An RCMP officer who investigated an alleged sexual assault says he was ordered to drop the case because his superiors thought the woman involved was lying.

Const. Jerell Smith told the Nova Scotia Police Review Board today that he was assigned to Carrie Low‘s sexual assault case but was immediately ordered to close the file.

Low has filed a complaint with the review board, alleging police officers mishandled the investigation of her case after she reported being driven to a house in the Halifax area and raped by at least two men in May 2018.

Click to play video: 'Sexual assault nurses testify in Carrie Low police review board hearing'
Sexual assault nurses testify in Carrie Low police review board hearing

An internal RCMP review found that Smith was negligent in failing to secure the scene of the alleged assault and in delaying tests on Low’s blood sample, rape kit and clothing.

The review concluded that Smith was in need of “operational guidance,” but the officer has since taken an extended leave of absence and has not returned to policing.

Low testified before the board earlier this week, detailing the toll the allegedly botched investigation has taken on her over the past few years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2023.

