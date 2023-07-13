Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, July 13

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 11:08 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, July 13
WATCH: Wind picking up in the afternoon — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Thursday, July 13, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Coping with higher interest rates, Back to Batoche Days, and the Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Dixie.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, July 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The impact of higher interest rates on Saskatchewan households

The Bank of Canada raised rates again on July 12, up a quarter point to five per cent, as it tries to get a handle on inflation.

But the higher interest rates are really starting to take their toll on household budgets, especially for people with variable mortgages.

Michelle Statz, a licensed insolvency trustee, looks at the impact they are having on Saskatchewan residents and some ideas on how to cope with higher interest rates.

The impact of higher interest rates on Saskatchewan households

Celebrating Métis culture at Back to Batoche Days

The Back to Batoche Days festival celebrates Métis culture and language.

This year’s theme is “the year of youth,” honouring the next generation of Métis leaders.

Métis Nation-Saskatchewan president Glen McCallum along with Kristi Ross look at the history of the festival and the events and activities taking place.

Celebrating Métis culture at Back to Batoche Days

Playful puppy Dixie seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Dixie is a playful puppy currently at the Saskatoon SPCA and in need of a new place to call home.

Jemma Omidian from the shelter looks at the best type of home for Dixie.

Omidian also discusses what to expect when you are expecting a new puppy.

Playful puppy Dixie seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 13

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, July 13.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 13
Adopt a PetDebtInterest RatesMetisSaskatoon SPCAGlobal News Morning SaskatoonMetis Nation SaskatchewanLicensed Insolvency TrusteeBack to BatocheBack To Batoche DaysSaskatchewan Households
