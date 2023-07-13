Menu

Crime

Girls at risk as convicted sex offender is back on Winnipeg streets, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 10:44 am
Leslie Mercredi is considered a high risk to re-offend. All children, especially girls, are considered at risk.
Leslie Mercredi is considered a high risk to re-offend. All children, especially girls, are considered at risk. Winnipeg Police Service
A convicted sex offender with a lengthy rap sheet of offences against children is back on the streets, and expected to live in Winnipeg, police say.

The Manitoba integrated high-risk sex offender unit is warning Winnipeggers that Leslie Wayne Oliver Mercredi, 32, was released from the Headingley Correctional Centre on Wednesday and is considered a high risk to re-offend. All children, especially girls, are considered at risk.

Mercredi, who has also gone by the name Leslie Wayne Brightnose, had served a sentence of six-and-a-half months for failing to comply with conditions.

Prior to his most recent stint behind bars, Mercredi had served three years and six months for sexual interference, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breaching probation.

Police said he’s known to commit sexual offences by threatening victims or by plying them with drugs. He has taken some sex offender programming while locked up, but is still considered high-risk, police said.

Mercredi is under a lifetime ban from going to any public park or swimming area where people under 16 are present, and he’s also prohibited from attending any daycares, schools, playgrounds or community centres.

He’s also banned from seeking any kind of job or volunteer position that puts him in a position of trust or authority over children, and he can’t have contact with anyone under 16 without written authorization from his probation officer.

The conditions of his release, which last until November of next year, also include a daily curfew between 10 p.m. and 7 p.m., and he’ll have to live somewhere as directed by his probation officer. Drugs, weapons and alcohol are also prohibited.

Anyone with information about Mercredi can call the sex offender unit at 431-489-8056, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, any local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Winnipeg policeManitoba RCMPWinnipeg Police ServiceSex OffenderManitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender UnitHeadingley Correctional CentreMIHRSOU
