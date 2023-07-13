Hudson’s Bay at Burlington Centre to close permanently in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

A spokesperson for Hudson’s Bay says its location at Burlington Centre will shutter forever next year.

The retail giant says the in-store Zellers outlet will also disappear with the Bay closing set for the summer of 2024.

That Zellers is moving to the Bay at Bramalea in Brampton, while a new Zellers Pop-up will open just down the road inside Mapleview shopping centre in the coming months.

Tiffany Bourré with the Bay’s communications department said the closure at Burlington Centre was a business decision connected with the size of the city and proximity of its Mapleview location.

“HBC continually looks at opportunities to optimize its real estate portfolio,” Bourré explained.

“Given the proximity of Burlington Centre just 3.5 kms to Mapleview Shopping Centre, Hudson’s Bay has made the decision to not renew its lease and close its Burlington Centre location in June 2024.”

She went on to say the company will “where feasible” work with “associates” at the outlet who are seeking transfer opportunities.

The HBC at Burlington Centre has been at the mall since 1991 when the retailer took over a space vacated by the now-defunct Sears.