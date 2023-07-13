Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Hudson’s Bay at Burlington Centre to close permanently in 2024

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 1:45 pm
A photo of the Hudson's Bay store at Burlington Centre mall. The outlet is set to close permanently in 2024. View image in full screen
A photo of the Hudson's Bay store at Burlington Centre mall. The outlet is set to close permanently in 2024. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A spokesperson for Hudson’s Bay says its location at Burlington Centre will shutter forever next year.

The retail giant says the in-store Zellers outlet will also disappear with the Bay closing set for the summer of 2024.

That Zellers is moving to the Bay at Bramalea in Brampton, while a new Zellers Pop-up will open just down the road inside Mapleview shopping centre in the coming months.

Tiffany Bourré with the Bay’s communications department said the closure at Burlington Centre was a business decision connected with the size of the city and proximity of its Mapleview location.

“HBC continually looks at opportunities to optimize its real estate portfolio,”  Bourré explained.

“Given the proximity of Burlington Centre just 3.5 kms to Mapleview Shopping Centre, Hudson’s Bay has made the decision to not renew its lease and close its Burlington Centre location in June 2024.”

Story continues below advertisement

She went on to say the company will “where feasible” work with “associates” at the outlet who are seeking transfer opportunities.

The HBC at Burlington Centre has been at the mall since 1991 when the retailer took over a space vacated by the now-defunct Sears.

Click to play video: 'BIV: Zellers to expand footprint this summer'
BIV: Zellers to expand footprint this summer
Related News
BurlingtonBurlington newsHudson BayHudson's Bay CompanyZellersfairview streetMapleview Mallburlington centreHudson's Bay Closureburlington centre mallmapleview shopping centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices