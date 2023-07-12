Family and Children’s Services staff in Lanark, Leeds & Grenville go on strike

Send this page to someone via email

Family and Children Services workers in Brockville, Smiths Falls, Perth and Carleton Place have walked off the job to back demands for a new contract.

Bargaining with Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Family and Children Services broke off late Tuesday.

Ninety-three Family and Children Services employees in eastern Ontario went on strike early Wednesday.

About half of those workers are at the FCS’s biggest office in Brockville, and according to the local union president, the employer and the union are not close to reaching an agreement.

“We’ve had a cutback in our workforce. We’re having to work a lot longer hours, a lot more work. Each case is worth a lot more now than it ever was before in terms of our time. We’re working long hours every night, on the weekends to do our jobs,” said Arlette Carrier, president of Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 2577.

The president of the Family and Children Services board of directors believes the offer is fair.

Family and Children Services is funded through the provincial government, and President Michael Andrews said recent funding cuts have constrained the organization’s budget.

“Over the last seven years, the allocation to our agency has been cut by $2.3 million. We’ve been advised to expect a further two per cent cut during this fiscal year,” he said.

Children’s aid workers provide protection for at-risk children and keep tabs on foster homes to ensure they are a safe space.

“They go to families and keep kids safe, investigate allegations of abuse and neglect. We have workers who assess foster homes, if that’s required. We have workers who work with the kids that have to be brought into foster homes,” added Carrier.

Staff being on strike will affect the level of service provided, but operations will be maintained.

“There is a contingency plan in place. Management staff is ensuring that essential services are provided. Our priority is the safety and protection of children in our community,” said Andrews.

Both parties are hoping to reach a dealsoon, but there is no hint as to when that may be.