‘Scream’ stars added to Fan Expo Canada lineup

Fan Expo Canada is gearing up to be a scream, with horror stars Neve Campbell, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich and Jamie Kennedy booked for the four-day pop culture convention.

The stars of ’90s slasher flick have been added to the lineup, along with Jon Bernthal, star of Marvel’s anti-hero vigilante series, “The Punisher.”

They join previously announced guests from the “Star Trek” universe including Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Gates McFadden; the “Star Wars” universe’s Hayden Christensen and Matt Lanter; and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio and Zachary Levi.

Organizers say other celebs include “Wednesday” co-stars Christina Ricci and Gwendoline Christie; “The Office” co-stars Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, and Leslie David Baker; and vampire familiar Harvey Guillén, of “What We Do In The Shadows.”

Little fans and nostalgia-lovers can look forward to children’s entertainers Sharon and Bram of “The Elephant Show” and “Skinnamarink TV,” and a special one-day celebration of Jim Henson’s “Fraggle Rock” on Aug. 25.

Fan Expo Canada’s tribute to genre fare and fandoms runs Aug. 24 to 27.

The all-ages event is billed as the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Canada and the third-largest pop culture event in North America.

Organizers expect to host more than 125,000 fans in nearly 70,000 square metres of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.