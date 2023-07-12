Surgeon shot and killed by patient inside Memphis clinic exam room, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A doctor in Memphis, Tenn., was allegedly shot and killed by a patient in a clinic exam room Tuesday, although details of what prompted the attack are unclear.

“We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck,” the Campbell Clinic said in a statement hours after Tuesday’s shooting.

Police identified the suspect on Wednesday as 29-year-old Larry Pickens of Memphis, and said he has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

In a Facebook post, they shared that Pickens’ bond is set at US$1.2 million.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane, speaking to reporters Wednesday, said that Pickens had been at the clinic for several hours before the shooting.

Pickens was taken into custody within five minutes of the shooting and found with a gun on him. Police said the incident was a targeted, isolated attack.

“It’s bad, it’s horrific, it’s terrible,” Lane said.

A witness at the scene told WREG the suspect had been threatening Dr. Mauck for at least a week, but Chief Lane said during the press conference the department had no knowledge of the alleged threats.

According to The Washington Post, Mauck specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgeries at the Campbell Clinic. He was also on staff as a surgeon at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, according to The Associated Press, citing a statement from Trey Eubanks, interim president at the hospital.

“Ben was a friend to so many of us — a respected member of our Le Bonheur family, a beloved colleague and a dedicated physician to so many patients,” Eubanks said. “His death is an unthinkable tragedy, and I am at a loss at what to say.”

According to Fox 13 News, Mauck was featured just last week in Memphis Magazine in one of its “top doctor” profiles, where he said he had wanted to be a doctor since he was a teenager.

— With a file from The Associated Press