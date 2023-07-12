Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

‘Profoundly damaging impact across the country’: B.C. premier on ongoing port strike

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. premier on how port strike affects every market in Canada'
B.C. premier on how port strike affects every market in Canada
B.C. Premier David Eby said at the annual premier's meeting on Wednesday that the port strike in B.C. affects more than just the province's market. He said it affects every market across Canada and a deal is front of mind for every premier so workers can return to their jobs with a fair deal in place.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C. Premier David Eby said Wednesday that while the ongoing port strike is located in his province, every province is impacted by the job action.

“Those workers need to be treated fairly,” Eby said at the annual premiers meeting in Winnipeg. “And the issue at the port cannot drag on because it has a profoundly damaging impact across the country on workers that are also trying to feed their families right now. So there’s huge urgency. I’m very glad to see the federal government being actively involved at the table to get a lasting solution between the workers and the employer.”

Click to play video: 'Both parties in B.C. port strike reviewing mediators recommendations'
Both parties in B.C. port strike reviewing mediators recommendations

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan sent a letter to the lead federal negotiator in the strike Tuesday to trigger Section 105(2) of the Canada Labour Code, which allows them to make recommendations for a settlement of the dispute.

Story continues below advertisement

Sources say the mediator feels there is a deal to be made, but that at this point neither side is moving toward it.

“What threatens to damage our international reputation is a failure for the provinces and the federal government to be working together on a strategic infrastructure plan to get those goods to global markets that we produce here in Canada and to get imports into our country in a way that reduces costs for Canadians,” Eby added.

Click to play video: 'Step made towards an end to B.C. port strike'
Step made towards an end to B.C. port strike

On Wednesday, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade released a port shutdown calculator showing the value of trade disrupted since the strike began 11 days ago.

Trending Now

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 12, the Board of Trade estimates that $8.9 billion in trade has been disrupted.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said 20 per cent of the product that goes through the Port of Vancouver comes from Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would encourage everyone to stay at that table and maybe even go back and allow the products to flow because we’re starting to see those impacts in Saskatchewan and our potash companies are curtailing some of their production. And so those impacts do spread across Canada,” he said.

O’Regan said Tuesday that the mediators had 24 hours to send a written recommendation of the terms of settlement to him.

Once he has received those he will forward them to the parties and they will have 24 hours to decide whether or not to recommend ratification of the terms to their principals.

Click to play video: 'B.C. port strike impact on small business'
B.C. port strike impact on small business

— with files from Simon Little

More on Money
David Ebyport strikebc port strikeBC port strike newsBC port strike latestBC port strike todayPort Strike latestBC port strike impactsPort strike impactsPort strike July 12
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices