‘Profoundly damaging impact across the country’: B.C. premier on ongoing port strike

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby said Wednesday that while the ongoing port strike is located in his province, every province is impacted by the job action.

“Those workers need to be treated fairly,” Eby said at the annual premiers meeting in Winnipeg. “And the issue at the port cannot drag on because it has a profoundly damaging impact across the country on workers that are also trying to feed their families right now. So there’s huge urgency. I’m very glad to see the federal government being actively involved at the table to get a lasting solution between the workers and the employer.”

3:30 Both parties in B.C. port strike reviewing mediators recommendations

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan sent a letter to the lead federal negotiator in the strike Tuesday to trigger Section 105(2) of the Canada Labour Code, which allows them to make recommendations for a settlement of the dispute.

Story continues below advertisement

Sources say the mediator feels there is a deal to be made, but that at this point neither side is moving toward it.

“What threatens to damage our international reputation is a failure for the provinces and the federal government to be working together on a strategic infrastructure plan to get those goods to global markets that we produce here in Canada and to get imports into our country in a way that reduces costs for Canadians,” Eby added.

1:12 Step made towards an end to B.C. port strike

On Wednesday, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade released a port shutdown calculator showing the value of trade disrupted since the strike began 11 days ago.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 12, the Board of Trade estimates that $8.9 billion in trade has been disrupted.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said 20 per cent of the product that goes through the Port of Vancouver comes from Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would encourage everyone to stay at that table and maybe even go back and allow the products to flow because we’re starting to see those impacts in Saskatchewan and our potash companies are curtailing some of their production. And so those impacts do spread across Canada,” he said.

O’Regan said Tuesday that the mediators had 24 hours to send a written recommendation of the terms of settlement to him.

Once he has received those he will forward them to the parties and they will have 24 hours to decide whether or not to recommend ratification of the terms to their principals.

— with files from Simon Little